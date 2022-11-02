Police fail to find clue to death of seven-year-old girl

SUKKUR: Despite the passage of 24 hours, Hyderabad police did not resolve a mysterious death of a 7-year-old baby. Reports said that the dead body of Zara Faisal Qureshi was recovered from the rooftop of the Alina Heights flats near Heerabad in Hyderabad.

Market police shifted a body to the LUMS Hospital Hyderabad for a medical. Police said that in preliminary reports, the cause of death of the girl was reported as strangulation and not confirmed sexual abuse. Empty bottles of wine were also recovered from the crime scene, police said. SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh visited the family of the victim girl and he also inspected a crime scene. SSP, while talking to the media, said that he had constituted a team to probe the incident.

He said he had gotten details of the incident from the parents of the girl and hoped to resolve a case. Meanwhile, DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah took notice of the incident and ordered SSP Hyderabad to ensure the arrest of the killers within 48 hours.