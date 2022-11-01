Two soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and four terrorists were killed in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Shahrig, Balochistan.
According to ISPR, an IBO commenced which was still continuing in general area Kaman Pass near Shahrig, Balochistan on Sunday to clear a hideout of terrorists. Security forces were heli dropped near suspected location of terrorists to cut the escape routes and clear the hideout. However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire onto the security forces, resulting into Shahadat of Sepoy Shafiullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaisar.
During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, four terrorists have been killed while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices have been recovered. The clearance operation, however, continues to apprehend other terrorists in the area, the ISPR said.
