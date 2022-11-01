Qalandars to have first PSL draft pick

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will make the first pick in the Pakistan Super League 2023 Player Draft.

The pick order was decided through a random draw on Monday at the PCB headquarters. Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will have second and third picks, respectively. The fourth and fifth picks will be made by Karachi Kings and Islamabad United. Peshawar Zalmi will make the sixth pick.

The next 17 rounds were decided through a special statistical tool. Usman Wahla, PSL 8 Tournament Director, said: “We have set small milestones for our flagship event and Pick Order for HBL PSL 2023 was one of the targets. This has set the tone for this year’s Player Draft as the teams will now have absolute clarity on their turn and how they will make best use of their chances to pick players for one of the most grueling and fiercely-contested leagues.