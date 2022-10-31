Pakistan, UAE navies conduct joint drills

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Navy conducted bilateral exercise NASL AL BAHR-IV in Karachi.

The exercise comprised of advance level naval operations including practical demonstration of Live Weapons Firings (LWF), the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said on Sunday. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Head of UAE Naval Training Brigadier Staff Abdulla Sultan witnessed the LWF at North Arabian Sea.

The exercise NASL AL BAHR is the fourth edition among the two navies aimed to enhance interoperability, display operational readiness and consolidate existing strong bilateral relations in naval operations. The hallmark of the exercise was Live Weapon Firings by both navies Surface and Aviation platforms. All units successfully engaged the respective targets.

On the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his complete satisfaction over immaculate war preparedness of Pakistan Navy against entire spectrum of threats. He also lauded the successful conduct of joint LWF by Pakistan and UAE Navy which has stratigically underscored strong brotherly relations between the two countries. Professional experience gained by both navies during the exercise has been profoundly rewarding and will foster existing bonds between the two navies.