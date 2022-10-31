King Charles III

Kinshasa: A stampede left nine spectators and two police officers dead during a packed concert by African music star...
Ouagadougou: Suspected jihadists have ambushed and killed 13 soldiers in Burkina Faso´s eastern province, security...
Los Angeles: Warner Bros.´ film “Black Adam” remained atop competition for the second weekend running, hauling in...
Rio de Janeiro: Brazil was on a knife-edge on Sunday as voters chose between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and...
Stockholm: After a week of evading staff and sophisticated customs equipment in the nooks and crannies of a Stockholm...
Washington: In the run-up to the high-stakes midterm elections next week, President Joe Biden is out on the stump in...
