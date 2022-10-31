Tailor’s shop robbed in Orangi Town

Two armed men robbed a tailor’s shop in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Sunday. The shop where the incident took place is located in the Chishti Nagar area within the limits of the Iqbal Market police station.
Police said that the two men entered the shop and looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the shopkeepers and their customers. They said the robbers also took away the Iqama (residence permit) card of a citizen who was currently visiting home from Saudi Arabia.
The CCTV camera footage of the incident circulating on social media shows the two suspects arriving on a motorbike and entering the shop to commit the robbery at gunpoint. The two men then escaped from the scene of the crime. A case has been registered and an investigation launched.
A 10-year-old girl, Amina, who had suffered burn injuries a month ago due to an explosion in a house in Korangi’s...
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has expressed grief at the death of private television channel reporter...
Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday said Islam did not oppose modern education and it...
Six people, including a girl, were injured in various firing incidents in parts of the city on Sunday. Robbers shot...
Five people, including two children and a woman, were injured when a house collapsed in the Metroville area in SITE on...
The complaint cell of the Sindh Governor House has been made functional again and concerned citizens can now lodge...
Comments