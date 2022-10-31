Tailor’s shop robbed in Orangi Town

Two armed men robbed a tailor’s shop in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Sunday. The shop where the incident took place is located in the Chishti Nagar area within the limits of the Iqbal Market police station.

Police said that the two men entered the shop and looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the shopkeepers and their customers. They said the robbers also took away the Iqama (residence permit) card of a citizen who was currently visiting home from Saudi Arabia.

The CCTV camera footage of the incident circulating on social media shows the two suspects arriving on a motorbike and entering the shop to commit the robbery at gunpoint. The two men then escaped from the scene of the crime. A case has been registered and an investigation launched.