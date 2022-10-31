Protesters block Mauripur Road over mob lynching

A massive traffic jam occurred on Mauripur Road on Sunday after several nationalists parties of Sindh held a protest against the recent lynching of two workers of a telecommunications company in Karachi’s Machhar Colony.

The protesters gathered on Mauripur Road and blocked the flow of traffic. However, a heavy contingent of law enforcers arrived on the scene and dispersed them after assuring them of their complete cooperation.

Police told the protesters that they have arrested 40 suspects, including Sharif, alias Sharfu, the prime suspect of the double murder, while more arrests are likely to be made. After the reassurance given by the police, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

A lynch mob had killed the two men in the jurisdiction of the Docks police station on Friday after mistaking them for kidnappers. Both victims were Sindhis. The two telecom firm employees were in Machhar Colony to check the signal strength and consistency of the cellular network in the area. The mob pelted them with stones and construction blocks after rumours of kidnappers arriving in the area to abduct children.

Both of the men had died on the spot. The mob also beat up policemen and injured one of them when they attempted to save the victims. The cops only managed to dissuade the mob from setting them on fire, but the victims’ vehicle was torched.