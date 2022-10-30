 
Sunday October 30, 2022
Lahore

Man injured

By Our Correspondent
October 30, 2022

LAHORE : A man was shot at and injured in the limits of Hadyara police following a minor dispute on Saturday.

The injured identified as Zeeshan was immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Police have registered a case against Arshad, Kalu, Shan, Gulfam, Musarrat BB and two unknown persons on the complaint filed by the victim's brother Khurram Shehzad.

