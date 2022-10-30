Seminar on dictatorship, democracy

LAHORE : A seminar under Progressive Writers Association (PWA) was held here on Saturday.

Literary bigwig including poets, intellectuals, political activists, lawyers, columnists, educations, etc. participated in the seminar. In the seminar on “In the memory of Professor Shuhrat Bukhari and Farkhanda Bukhari, the participants like Sardar Latif Khosa, Altaf Qureshi, Ch Manzoor, Dr Khalid Javed, Abid Saqi, Dr Ali Bukhari, Syed Maqsooma, Dr Amjid Tufail and others highlighted the demerits of dictatorship and merits of democracy.

According to them, due to dictatorship of Zia regime, the democratic culture could not flourish in the country.

They said that in the dictatorship, ways of expression were stopped. According to them, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had sacrificed his life for its people and true democracy.

On the occasion, some of the speakers talked about the Shuhrat Bukhari and Farkhanda Bukhari. They talked of their writing styles.

According to them, the centre of their writings was human being and their liberty. Writing style of two writers had made them unique in their contemporary. On the occasion, Khalid Javed Jan recited his famous poem while Shahid Mahmood Nadim presided over the seminar.