Brave journalist

Arshad Sharif was undoubtedly a brilliant journalist. It is surprising that when such a person dies, people from all over the country remember him/her in good words.
Unfortunately, political parties start doing politics on the dead body, and no real sympathies are shown for the departed soul and his/her close relatives. This is a sad truth of our society.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
