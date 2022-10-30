The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asad Kamran, Aleena Sharif, Ammara Jabbar, Faizan Riedinger, Haya Zaidi, Jaffer Hasan, Laila Pathan, Maryam Arslan, Numair Abbasi, Rabia Ali and Shanzay Sabzwari. Titled ‘Why do artists do strange things’, the show will run at the gallery until November 3. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.