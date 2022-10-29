 
Saturday October 29, 2022
Journalist sent on judicial remand

By News Desk
October 29, 2022

LAHORE: A district court in Lahore on Friday sent journalist Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain to jail on judicial remand in an alleged bank fraud case. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain from Lahore on Thursday night.

