Imran’s long march a plot to weaken Pakistan: Sharjeel

karachi: The Sindh government will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Centre to foil a feared attack on Islamabad in the form of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march from Lahore to the federal capital.

The resolve to this effect was expressed by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in a statement issued on Friday. The personnel of the Sindh Police had reached Islamabad for this cause, Memon said, adding that the PTI chairman had launched its second assault on Islamabad within the last five months.

He said Imran Khan’s one-point political agenda stood for grabbing power by any means. He alleged that the PTI chief wouldn’t hesitate to even commit bloodshed in order to regain power.

Memon said the nation would not support “a liar and wicked politician” who had again intrigued to attack the federal capital. He hoped that all the patriotic Pakistanis would not side with Khan, “who has been conspiring” against the military and state institutions of Pakistan.

“The lawmakers of the PTI should also think and decide not to become cannon fodder for Imran Khan’s plan to invade Islamabad, which is the jugular vein of Pakistan.” Memon said the PTI’s long march did not stand for securing “Haqiqi Azadi” as it was in fact a plot to weaken Pakistan. He alleged that the PTI chairman had been following directives of foreign financiers of his party.

He alleged that Khan was the most corrupt person in Islamabad who advocated the cause of revolution just to mislead the masses. “The one who stole watches, sugar and wheat has no idea what the real revolution stands for,” he added.

“Before launching this fake Haqiqi Azadi March, Imran Khan should present himself for accountability for Rs7 billion misappropriated in the Peshawar BRT project,” he said. Khan should tell the source of income behind billions of rupees stashed in the bank accounts of Aleema Khan and Farah Gogi, he added.