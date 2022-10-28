 
Friday October 28, 2022
National

Jacobabad refuesed

October 28, 2022

SUKKUR: The inhabitants of 50 villages in Jacobabad refused to get their children administered polio drops until the rain water is drained out of their villages. When the polio teams came to the villages, people sent them back in a protest over authorities’ lackluster response to their grievances. They said they have been living in a very miserable condition for two months as the stagnant water is causing waterborne diseases.

