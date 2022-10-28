Jacobabad refuesed

SUKKUR: The inhabitants of 50 villages in Jacobabad refused to get their children administered polio drops until the rain water is drained out of their villages. When the polio teams came to the villages, people sent them back in a protest over authorities’ lackluster response to their grievances. They said they have been living in a very miserable condition for two months as the stagnant water is causing waterborne diseases.
LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has denied that he did not disclose the foreign...
ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shibli Faraz in FIR...
LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Thursday visited Lahore Bar and announced a grant of Rs.50...
LAHORE: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Thursday that protests and rallies are democratic right of...
DOHA: Three Pakistani firemen died in a training accident in the Qatari capital weeks before the start of the World...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Thursday granted one-week time to capital police regarding recovery of a missing...
