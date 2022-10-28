Book donation ceremony held

Islamabad: Under the Nippon Foundation initiative “Read Japan” which aims at promoting understanding of Japan through a donation of Japan-related books written in English, the NUST Placement Office (NPO) hosted a Book Donation Ceremony at the university’s main office here on Thursday.

At the occasion, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mitsuhiro Wada presented a Book Donation Certificate to Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari. NPO held the ceremony in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan (Pakistan) and the Nippon Foundation.

The Foundation initiated the project in 2008 to promote Japanese culture in friendly countries through the donation of books.