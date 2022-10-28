Foolproof security for PTI’s long march

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that foolproof security arrangements should be made for PTI's long march in all the districts of the province. IG directed that all available resources should be used for security of citizens participating in long march in other cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat and Rawalpindi and the law and order should be maintained at all costs.

He issued these directions while presiding over the meeting held to review security arrangements for long march. Directing Lahore and Rawalpindi police to formulate a comprehensive plan to ensure security and traffic flow, he said that the implementation of alternative traffic plan should be ensured for the convenience of ambulances, buses of educational institutions and passengers.