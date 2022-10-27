Inactive lifestyle

A WHO report suggested that more than 50 per cent of Pakistanis are overweight. This unhealthy lifestyle is a cause of many life-threatening diseases and sudden deaths among young people.
The current generation is far away from physical activities. They have adopted a sedentary lifestyle and do not exercise more often. Even children like to sit idle and are busy using gadgets. These unhealthy habits are unacceptable and must be changed.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
