We stand ‘divided’

This refers to the article, ‘The fault is in our priorities’ by Abdul Sattar (Oct 26). The writer has aptly described the rampant injustice in our system, which causes frequent tragedies. The writer sees all this as a result of our misplaced priorities, mainly of people in the positions of authority. And he is right. But I feel that the real reason behind all this is the people’s insistence on voting for failed politicians. China took a successful route when the Chinese rejected those politicians who were convicted for corruption. It was only after this that China progressed and is now competing with a superpower, the US.

Our people, who are divided on ethnic lines, launch protests but mostly for community-specific grievances. They lack the will to join hands in protests for grievances which concern us all. Contrary to this, our rulers, who bitterly oppose each other, unite for their mutual benefits and exploit the divided nation, and we just keep wailing.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi