Complainant in brother’s murder case shot dead

LAHORE:A 45-year-old man was killed and another injured in firing in the Shad Bagh area here Tuesday. Victim Ali Butt was the complainant in his brother's murder case. A motorcyclist wearing a Burqa fired indiscriminately in Bhagatpura Chowk of Shad Bagh. As a result, Ali Butt died and 22-year-old Zain sustained wounds. The deceased's brother, Faisal Butt, was killed three months ago. At the time of the incident, Ali Butt was sitting with his colleagues when a man wearing Burqa opened fire. On receiving the information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue.

The victim’s family members said that Ali Butt was killed by shooter Imran Pistol, Shaaban, Wahab and Salamat who were demanding extortion. They had first killed Faisal Butt for not paying extortion and now Ali Butt for pursuing the case of his deceased’s brother.

CCPO took notice of the incident and ordered SP City to submit a report in this regard and arrest the culprits involved in the incident. Motorcyclist hit to death: A 28-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a speeding Mazda van near Yatim Khana Chowk, Nawankot, on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Adeel, a resident of Samanabad. The van driver escaped from the scene. Police shifted the body to the mortuary. 19 die in road accidents in Punjab: Around 19 persons were killed in different road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,107 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours, while 1,169 persons were injured, out of which, 637 having critical injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 532 injured persons were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.