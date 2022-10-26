Ronaldo back in Man Utd training

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo returned to first-team training with Manchester United for the first time on Tuesday since his refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last week.
The Portuguese was left out of United’s squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea and did individual training with fitness coaches on Friday.
But Ronaldo’s return to the group hints he could be involved for Thursday’s visit of Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.
Erik ten Hag and Ronaldo have reportedly been in dialogue since the former Ajax boss took the decision to omit the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.
Ronaldo had also earned a rebuke from Ten Hag in pre-season for leaving Old Trafford after being substituted at half-time of a friendly against Rayo Vallecano.
“There has to be consequences for behaviour or when it’s bad behaviour and it’s the second time, then you can’t let it go because otherwise it is going to be miserable for the future,” said Ten Hag last week. Then you have to take this measure which I don’t like it because I prefer the squad with Cristiano on board.
KARACHI: Pakistan are seeded 5th while India are top seeds in the 21st Asian Team Squash Championships that is...
CHONBURI, Thailand: Omar Khalid Hussain, Pakistan’s top amateur in the World Amateur Golf Rankings , will be leading...
LAHORE: At the halfway stage of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23, Sindh, who sit at the second spot with 74 points from...
MILAN: Romelu Lukaku should be available for Inter’s Milan’s Champions League clash with Viktoria Plzen which...
ISLAMABAD: Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro has been elected unopposed as the Chairman Senate Standing Committee...
BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Tuesday his team had to try and beat Bayern Munich this week even if...
Comments