Major disasters like the devastating floods that Pakistan saw in July require long-term recovery efforts. It seems that for the country’s flood victims, another nightmare is already here. Many areas are still flooded, and no attempt is being made to start dewatering. The winter is almost here, and many people feel that the upcoming weather will create more problems for the hopeless victims. The lack of government support and financial aid has upset a large number of people. Who is going to help these people recover from the trauma of losing their homes and loved ones? The donations received should be used judiciously to help the victims have access to basic necessities. Sincere efforts are also required for their rehabilitation.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad