Two illegal Afghan immigrants held

The Sukkan police on Tuesday arrested two Afghan nationals for illegally residing in the city. The two were identified as Abdul Jabbar, son of Abdul Salam, and Jalal Din, son of Jamal Din. The police also recovered $3,500, Rs350,000, two mobile phones, one packet of .222 bullets, and a motorcycle from their possession.

According to SHO Owais Warsi, the suspects told the police that they illegally migrated from Afghanistan to Pakistan about two years ago.