Two illegal Afghan immigrants held

The Sukkan police on Tuesday arrested two Afghan nationals for illegally residing in the city. The two were identified as Abdul Jabbar, son of Abdul Salam, and Jalal Din, son of Jamal Din. The police also recovered $3,500, Rs350,000, two mobile phones, one packet of .222 bullets, and a motorcycle from their possession.
According to SHO Owais Warsi, the suspects told the police that they illegally migrated from Afghanistan to Pakistan about two years ago.
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s land director...
Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon fixed the retail price of milk at Rs170 a litre after a consultation meeting...
A teenage boy who has been arrested for allegedly subjecting a six-year-old girl to sexual abuse at a Defence Housing...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday ordered the removal of encroachments from Pakistan Cooperative Housing Society land...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and others on an urgent...
The Pakistan Hindu Council organised a special Diwali celebration on Tuesday night at the centuries-old Shri Varun...
