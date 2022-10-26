DC East told to remove encroachments from housing society land with help of SSU commandos

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday ordered the removal of encroachments from Pakistan Cooperative Housing Society land with assistance of Rangers and police commandos of SSU.

During a hearing of a petition against encroachments in the housing society, a division bench, headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, inquired the deputy commissioner of District East what efforts were being made for the removal of encroachments from the petitioners’ land.

The court observed that the petitioners were allotted land some 50 years back, but they could not construct their houses due to the encroachments.

The deputy commissioner submitted that the administration had carried out an operation for the removal of encroachments, but it could not succeed due to a law and order situation. He submitted that encroachers used women and children as their shield to fail the operation.

The court observed that special police force commandos are required for the removal of the encroachments as the local police are not sufficient to deal with such a law and order situation.

The court observed that the ladies police force be used in the operation if required. The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the local administration was not taking the matter seriously and the encroachers had made constructions on their land.

The court directed the deputy commissioner to remove the encroachments with the assistance of Rangers and SSU commandos and submit a compliance report by December 14.