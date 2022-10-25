Committee wants tax on tobacco withdrawn

SWABI: A Senate special committee led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman visited the district on Monday and listened to the grievances of both tobacco growers and entrepreneurs, including small cigarette manufacturers about the Rs 390 per kilogram tax imposed by the government on tobacco said that they would submit their report soon.

The 10-member committee comprises senators who visited both Swabi and Mardan districts. Officials of the Federal Board of Revenue and exporters accompanied them.

The committee members gave full attention to the grievances of the local tobacco growers and manufacturers and noted their strong reservations over the Rs 390 per kg tax imposed by the federal government on tobacco.

They unanimously demanded that the tax should be withdrawn because it would have a far-reaching impact on the farmers and industry and thousands of people might lose sources of livelihood.Here in the Swabi district, the committee members met with small cigarette manufacturers at the residence of Jan Bahadar Khan.