23 NUST researchers rank among top 2pc globally

Islamabad: As many as 23 researchers from the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) have risen to prominence this year by standing amongst the world’s top 2 per cent research luminaries.

Four of these have also been recognised for their career-long impact. NUST has consistently made headway in its Research and Development pursuits, bolstering its way to the top in Pakistan, and contributing towards nation building through transformative higher education.

NUST is currently ranked number 334 in the world, number 74 in Asia and number one in Pakistan, as per QS University Rankings 2023 and among top 200 universities of the world as per THE Impact Ranking 2022.

The number of NUST researchers featuring among top 2 per cent of the world has steadily increased over the past three years. The data for ranking is published by Elsevier, a global leader in information and analytic business.

The researchers are ranked based on a composite index factoring in several bibliometrics, including citations, hirsch-index and authorship positions etc. The researchers are from seven different institutions of NUST and twelve different disciplines, including artificial intelligence, signal processing, materials, chemical, mechanical, bio-medical, robotics, cyber security, computer science, design and manufacturing, humanities and mathematical methods in fluid mechanics.

The esteemed researchers recognised this year include Dr Noreen Sher Akbar, Dr Meraj Mustafa, Dr Mubasher Jamil, Dr Salman Raza Naqvi, Dr. Faisal Shafait, Dr. Adeeb Shahzad, Dr. Shahid Iqbal, Dr. Muhammad Moazam Fraz, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, Dr. Irfan Ahmad Rana, Dr. Irfan Hussain Gul, Dr Muhammad Usman Akram, Dr. Haider Abbas, Dr. Hassan Ali Khattak, Dr. Tayyaba Noor, Dr. Farooq Ahmed Tahir, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, Dr. Muhammad Jawad Khan, Dr. Safia Akram, Dr Tahir Abdul Hussain Ratlamwala, Dr. Tahir Mehmood, Dr. Syed Ali Hassan, and Dr. Muhammad Ishaq.

The esteemed researchers recognized for their career-long impact include Dr Noreen Sher Akbar, Dr Mubasher Jamil, Dr Meraj Mustafa and Dr Faisal Shafait.