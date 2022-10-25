Double standard

In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, European countries and the US have extended help to Ukraine by supplying weapons and aid and by building a narrative in favour of Ukraine. However, the same group led by France has alleged Iran for supplying Iran-origin drones to Russia. The group claims that these drones have been used by Russia against Ukraine, causing substantial damage in the country.
Are these Western countries following the proverb ‘the pot calling the kettle black’?
Sayed GB Shah Bokhari
Peshawar
