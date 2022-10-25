UN Day: Pakistan firm on working for peace, development, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to working with the United Nations member states for principles-based and prosperity-driven international cooperation to promote peace and sustainable development.

On the occasion of United Nations Day, he said, “Today, on the 77th anniversary of the UN, Pakistan joins the international community in commemorating the United Nations (UN) Day.” The UN embodies the collective resolve of member states to establish conditions for justice, social progress, and better standards of living in larger freedoms and to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.

On this day, Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to multilateralism, with the UN playing a central role for promoting peace, security, development and human rights for all, he said. Pakistan has always contributed constructively to promoting the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, including in the areas of peacekeeping, refugee protection, humanitarian action, climate change, and international cooperation for sustainable development.

He said the principles of equal rights and self-determination, which were at the heart of the UN Charter, were instrumental in securing the decolonisation and liberation of many states in Asia, Africa and Latin America, he added.

He said, “As we celebrate the achievements of the United Nations today, we must remember that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) still await the exercise of their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed in numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council.”

With its principles of a stable, equitable and sustainable world order, the UN remains the vital international body. “It is best suited to meet the contemporary challenges of our times including the existential threat posed by climate change,” he said.

Pakistan remains committed to UN Charter for the realisation of shared objectives of peace and prosperity worldwide, he added. He thanked the United Nations agencies, Funds and Programmes for their partnership with Pakistan for advancing socio-economic development objectives.