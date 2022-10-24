Toshakhana reference: ECP likely to issue detailed verdict today

ISLAMABAD: After issuing its short order disqualifying Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case on October 31, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will likely issue its detailed decision today (Monday), according to sources.

ECP Punjab Member Babar Hassan Bharwana, meanwhile, signed the detailed verdict of the commission, Geo News reported. According to sources, Bharwana’s wife was suffering from dengue fever and he was in his hometown. A special team of the ECP visited him in Jhang to get the signatures done.

The electoral body issued its verdict against Khan on the basis of Article 63(1)(p) for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” regarding the Toshakhana gifts. Headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ECP’s five-member bench unanimously ruled against the former prime minister. The commission, in its judgement, stated that the PTI chief is no more a member of the National Assembly and deemed his response “not correct”.

Earlier Sunday, PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain questioned the detailed verdict in the case, inquiring what the CEC read on Friday if there was no verdict to release even after 24 hours.

Chaudhry maintained that if the verdict did not carry the signatures of all the ECP members, then it was not a judgment. Following Babar Hassan Bharwana’s signatures, the judgment in the Toshakhana reference will be issued on Monday, the sources added.

The ECP’s initial verdict reads as follows: As a sequel to our abovementioned findings, facts available on record and keeping in view the argument of learned counsel for parties herein, we are of the considered opinion that the Respondent has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of Constitution read with Section 137,167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, consequently he ceases to be a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and his seat has become vacant accordingly.

As the respondent has made false statements and incorrect declarations, therefore he has also committed the offence of corrupt practices defined under Sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act,2017, punishable under Section 174 of the Elections Act, 2017. The office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.