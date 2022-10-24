Inter-varsity games: Islamia College University lifts volleyball trophy

PESHAWAR: The Islamia College University on Sunday defeated Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan by 3-0 in the boys’ volleyball final which was played as part of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Varsity Games at the Agriculture University Peshawar.

The hall was jam-packed with students from Islamia College University and Abdul Wali Khan University supporting their respective teams.

Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Bakht along with Brazilian volleyball coach Cristiano, Provincial Volleyball Association Secretary General Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Director Sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti, Volleyball Coach Hidayatullah and others also witnessed the final match.

The games are taking place under the auspices of the Directorate General Sports. Girls and boys from 30 universities are competing in the games.

The volleyball final produced great excitement as Islamia College University dominated the game and did not allow the team of Abdul Wali Khan University to strike back.

The score was 25-16, 25-19 and 27-25.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Abdul Wali Khan University defeated Agriculture University with 23-25, 25-24, 25-13 and 25-21, while Islamia University beat Malakand University 25-25, 17-25-21, 23-25 and 25-23. The chief guest distributed trophies and cash prizes among the players.

Rs100,000 was awarded to the winning team with a trophy and Rs50,000 cash was given to the runners-up team with a trophy.

Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, qualified for the final by defeating Peshawar University by 65 runs in the cricket event.

The Gomal University team won the toss and batted first and scored 150 runs in the allotted overs. Sabrullah scored 43 runs, Fahad 24 runs, and Hafeez 42 runs. Peshawar University’s Hamad dismissed two players, Wahid and Abu Bakr dismissed one player each. In response, the Peshawar University team was dismissed for 85 runs wherein Hanan dismissed

three players.

The second semi-final would be played between Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and Kohat University.