 
close
Monday October 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Terrorist killed in Khyber

By Our Correspondent
October 24, 2022

BARA: A terrorist was killed while a soldier sustained injuries in an attack on the security forces convoy in the Maidan area in Tirah valley of Khyber district on Sunday, official sources said.

The sources said that terrorists attacked the security forces convoy in the Dunga area in Maidan, injuring a soldier identified as Aziz.

The security forces returned the fire and killed a terrorist identified as

Wasif while others fled the scene.

Comments