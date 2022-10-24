Invisible victims

Why are we not talking about the devastation caused by the floods? All we heard was debt-cancellation pleas, but the government has not taken any action to rehabilitate the flood victims. Why are we so ignorant? The floods have caused large-scale destruction and displaced 33 million people. Most people are living in temporary shelters.
Some are forced to return to their cities and rebuild their houses on their own. Without government support, these people cannot make up for their losses.
Nawaz Ahmed
Lahore
