Hollow promises

At the time of by-elections or general elections, all political parties become quite active. They resolve the people’s issues and promise them to meet their demands. The ruling coalition is carrying out development work to increase its support base. Almost everyone believes that whatever work is being done is because the election is just a year away.
Once a party comes to power, it completely forgets about the people. No one comes to take care of them. I have a question for our politicians: for how long will this last?
Uzma Akram
Karachi
