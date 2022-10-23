Pakistan look to put best foot forward against India today

ISLAMABAD: Iftikhar Ahmad and Mohammad Wasim have a tie for a place on the playing eleven as Pakistan are all looking to field the best available side in the high-pressure T20 World Cup opening match against old rivals India at the MCG on Sunday(today).

Threats of rain and thunderstorm aside, expectations and excitement always go sky-high when the two neighbouring countries clash against each other in any game with cricket providing the ultimate excitement. Weather conditions for Sunday in Melbourne have also improved considerably with chances of a decision getting even brighter.

Well-placed sources within the team circles confirmed that there is a close tie between Iftikhar Ahmad and Mohammad Wasim for a place on the team while the rest of the ten spots are almost confirmed barring any last minute injury or illness.

It all depends on the playing track's look late Sunday evening. Iftikhar looks favourite as a dry pitch will help him earn a place in the line-up. A grassy or lively-looking surface would entice team management to include a fourth pacer. Shan Masood is also declared fit and ready following his injury the other day. He was struck by a fluent stroke, Mohammad Nawaz played during net practice. All tests conducted on Shan were declared normal. Shan is expected to take one down spot as the prolific opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are again set to lead the charge upfront.

“Chances of playing a fourth seamer are unlikely. It all depends on the condition of the playing track ahead of the match against India. Iftikhar looks likely option at the moment as wickets seam full of runs,” a source confirmed to The News.

Haider Ali, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan are to look after the middle order. “Haider looks in good touch. Hopefully, he would carry that fluency that he has shown the net into the match against India. He has shown good hitting prowess. Hopefully, he would show the same guts in the match, “a source accompanying the team said.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah gearing up to enthral an expected packed-to-the-capacity audience with their speed volume. Shaheen has regained fitness. With two practice matches at his back, he is expected to be at his usual best.

According to reports reaching here, Haris and Rauf are charged up to make the occasion count. The trio is bowling with a pace that is required at the MCG which is famous for helping genuine pacers having the ability to bowl at around 145kph. All three Pakistan pacers are rich in that ability with Shaheen having the potential to make the delivery bounce to an awkward height from a good-length position.

Pakistan’s likely XI for the match against India: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Asif, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmad or Mohammad Wasim.