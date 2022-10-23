Sindh Police to be revamped on modern lines despite limited resources: IGP

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has decided to move forward, despite limited resources, with his plan to revamp the units and departments of the provincial police force on modern lines.

The revamping plan includes upgradation of the Special Branch, which plays a key role in activities of the Sindh Police by gathering information within the police department as well as collecting sensitive information so as to avert any untoward situation. The plan also includes provision to the Counter Terrorism Department modern technology that can help it fight terrorism.

Officials said Saturday that recently Sindh Inspector General of Police Memon held a meeting with his subordinates and took briefings from them about their units. He directed them to focus on the day-to-day crime situation, especially the street crime and drug peddling, the core issue of the province, especially Karachi.

He also told them to use the recently provided Talaash device and increase patrolling and searching by using high-tech mechanisms that had been provided to them to curb the menace of crime.

The IGP said the Talaash app would prove to be an effective weapon against crime and it could defeat criminal elements. The Sindh Police was increasing its capacity to ensure crime prevention with the help of technology, he said, adding that the purpose of developing and upgrading the department on modern lines was to facilitate investigation, increase the difficulties of criminals and lower their morale. With the help of technology and use of modern techniques, he said, the police would improve all operational and investigation measures.

IGP Memon informed the meeting that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had released funds for the acquisition of world-class technology, the aim of which was to make all police affairs more efficient and effective with the help of modern technology. He said that in the first phase this Talaash app was being introduced in Karachi and soon its scope would be extended to other districts of Sindh.

He also directed his subordinates to arrest all fugitive suspects involved in serious cases of human rights violations, including rape and gang rape. Moreover, he observed, the issue of non-arrest of criminals involved in mass rape, rape and other injustices against women, children and transgender persons was raised, but no effective results were shown.

He stressed that the police should work to prevent these crimes, which, he said, were also damaging the society. He directed the SSPs and SPs of the districts to appoint officers who were best investigators and also told them to focus on human right cases and help the poor people in getting timely justice.

Memon said that due to the non-arrest of such criminals, the victims and their families become frustrated and insecure. Police officers who ignore complaints of human rights violations shall be punished, he warned.

A new human rights standard could be introduced in ACRs of police officers, and in matters of promotions and appointments of police officers, their past record on human rights should be kept in mind, he suggested.

The Sindh Police Department was determined to implement a zero tolerance policy on human rights violations, IGP Memon said and directed all DIGs and SSPs to arrest fugitive accused involved in cases of human rights violations.

After taking a briefing from Special Branch officials, he said there was a need to revamp the unit because the Special Branch had a manual system of reporting, no central databank, and its work suffered due to poorly maintained manual record keeping, a large inventory of dysfunctional security equipment, an ineffective canine unit, lack of specialised intelligence training facilities and depleted office infrastructure and equipment.

The officials said that the functional setup of the Special Branch consists of categories, and the Intelligence Branch consists of “information, assessment and special reports, advance intelligence, monitoring of political, religious and other events and protests, analysis and forecasting and reporting of governance issues. It also includes the surveillance of anti-state elements, proscribed organisations, militants and sectarian activists, activists on 4th schedule, hate material and hate speeches and seminaries.

The other department is the Security Branch that focuses on the security of VVIPs, assessment of and technical support for the security of foreigners, important buildings and events. This department also includes the verification of government officials, security companies, pre-visa verification (of Indians) and airport entry passes.

Moreover, they also have a well-equipped Bomb Disposal Squad Unit of the Special Branch and it is assigned duties like technical sweepings of all venues visited by VIPs and VIPs, technical sweepings of political venues, and routes of rallies and processions.

The major areas of revamping are automation, renovation and automation of foreigners’ registration section, upgradation of the Bomb Disposal Unit, upgradation of the canine unit, establishment of intelligence school and improvement of logistics and infrastructure.

After the revamping gets completed, they will have a centralised database at the headquarters, all field units will have been connected with the centralised data centre, and there will be online sharing of information, reporting and digital archiving of data. All this will improve the quality of management information provided for senior policy decision-making, and to get rid of the extensive labour involved in the conventional paper-based files and register system.

Officials said the CTD’s vision is to create the highest quality multi-disciplinary counter-terrorism unit with strategy to combat and prevent all forms of terrorism. The unit will have a mandate against all forms of terrorism as laid down in the nineteenth amendment and ATA. To investigate and prosecute cases in ATCs, the department will be called Counter Terrorism Department, Karachi.

Moreover, in recent years, the monster of terrorism has grown in size, complexity and lethality necessitating upgradation of the Counter Terrorism Department, and the existing CTD needs to be upgraded with modern techs.

In the first phase, a professionally and dedicated CTD is required to cope with the menace of terrorism in the province of Sindh with personnel recruited immediately to fulfil the operational demand of the department. Moreover, the CTD personnel will be trained by instructors from tactical units of armed forces of Pakistan with high-end tactical training, modern gadgetry and most effective weaponry would be provided to CTD personnel.

Officials said the 2nd Phase of the plan includes capacity building and operational cost, which is in the millions. It includes periodic training and capacity building, a secret fund, investigation cost, cash rewards, technical equipment and units of GSM locators.

The CM is said to have approved finances and will allocate more funds in the next budget.

The revamping includes vehicles, weaponry and tactical gears, including bullet-proof vehicles and mobiles APCs, armored troops carriers, uniform articles, SMGs, 9mm handguns, ballistic sheets and bullet-proof vests.