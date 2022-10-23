PTI protesters demand arrest of worker’s killers

A score of workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf staged a protest on II Chundrigar Road over the killing of a worker of the party in Karachi’s Sachal area.

A large number of PTI workers gathered outside the Central Police Office on the busy artery of the city and staged a protest against the killing of Shaikh Talha, a PTI worker who was also associated with FixIt.

PTI leaders, including Shahzad Qureshi and Raja Azhar, joined the protesters to condemn the rising incidents of street crime in the city. The protest caused a massive traffic jam on II Chundrigar Road.

The protesters shouted slogans against the police failure to control street crime, saying that the no one’s life was safe in the city. They also demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits behind the killing of Shaikh Talha. PTI leader and a FixIt founder Alamgir Khan said that Sindh’s IGP and government secretary should have a meeting with the family of Shaikh and assured them of their full cooperation; otherwise, the next protest would be held outside the Chief Minister House.

Shaikh’s mother asked what the police were waiting for and whether they would take action when all the youngsters were killed. She said that her son used to participate in protests for the rights of the citizens, but today a protest was being held over his killing. She said that her son was not killed over a personal enmity.

PTI leader Raja Azhar also demanded of police high-ups to suspend the District East SSP, alleging that he was also responsible. He said crime would not be eliminated only by suspending SHOs. Shaikh was killed within the limits of the Sachal police station on October 7 near his residence.