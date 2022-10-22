Senate bodies’ heads can issue Swati’s production order

PTI leader Azam Swati. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday allowed Senate committees’ chairmen to issue production orders of detained Senator Azam Khan Swati.

After the permission, the chairmen of Committee on Government Assurances, Committee on Delegated Legislation, Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Standing Committee on Law and Justice and Standing Committee on Railways would be able to issue production orders of Azam Swati.