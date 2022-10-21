Minor boy killed over land dispute

Islamabad : A clash between the locals of village Tamma and Moria and allotees of a private housing society blew up Thursday when reportedly a group of land mafia tried to take over the disputed land, resulted in killing of a minor boy, locals claimed.

The police authorities, taking action against the police officials, suspended DSP and SHO of the Shahzad Town and registered FIR against the people involved in the clash and gun shooting.

The locals staged a protest against the people reached the scene to inaugurate the private housing society, being developed on the controversial land of Tamma and Moria falling in the jurisdiction of Shahzad police station.

As the people reached to inaugurate link road with the Park Road, the locals reportedly equipped with firearms attacked them and opened firing, the locals said and added that during the cross firing a minor boy sustained bullet injuries and later expired on the way to hospital, but the report could not be confirmed by the police.

The locals also damaged the vehicles of the visitors came to attend the inaugural ceremony of the link road of the housing society, police said.

Heavy contingents of police and top police officers reached the scene and tried to manage the situation.

Inspector General of Police and DIG (Operations) ordered an inquiry of the incident after suspending DSP and SHO of Shalimar.