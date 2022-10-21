Afghan cancer patients prefer Pakistan for treatment: Dr Aasim

LAHORE:Several cancer patients from Afghanistan crossed border into Pakistan to receive specialised cancer treatment by the end of 2021 as 22,817 new cases have been identified in Afghanistan.

Worldwide, more than 89 million people are forcibly displaced and 83% of them are hosted by low and middle-income countries. According to one estimate, 2.7 million Afghans were displaced across borders by the end of 2021.

According to a report presented at World Cancer Congress, based on data extrapolated from Pakistan, there are 22,817 new cases of cancer in Afghanistan and many patients travelled outside the country to receive cancer care due to paucity of cancer treatment facilities in Afghanistan.

While speaking on challenges related to “Cancer Care in Times of Conflict: Treatment of Patients from Afghanistan, in Pakistan”, Chief Medical Officer of Shaukat Khanum Hospital (SKH) Dr Aasim Yusuf informed that the commonest cancers seen in Afghan adult patients are oesophageal and gastric cancer followed by breast cancer and colorectal cancer. Amongst children, blood cancer is the most commonly reported malignancy.

Dr Aasim Yusuf informed that these Afghan patients have to travel long distances, often 2,000 km to receive treatment. They come to Pakistan on a renewable 2-4 week visa and many missed important appointments, especially for follow-up once treatment has been completed. These patients face harsh challenges, which include disruption to family life and livelihood.

The SKH CEO informed that Shaukat Khanum Hospitals provided free treatment to those who cannot afford cancer care on humanitarian grounds, without any discrimination or restriction. There is a need to develop cancer awareness programmes and educate people that cancer is curable if treatment started on time.

Dr Aasim urged the international community to step forward and support development of a cancer centre in Afghanistan, where people can access cancer care closer to their homes, along with training of physicians, nurses and paramedical staff, and establishment of a population-based cancer registry in Afghanistan.