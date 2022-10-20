 
Thursday October 20, 2022
Lahore

LWMC CEO takes over

By Our Correspondent
October 20, 2022

LAHORE:Ali Anan Qamar took charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) here on Wednesday. Previously, Ali Anan Qamar (PAS/BS-19) has performed his services as DC Attock and Deputy Commissioner Narowal.

