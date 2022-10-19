5G unavailability

I recently came back from my short trip to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). It is a fascinating fact that Skardu city has a 95 per cent literacy rate. Many cities in GB have performed better in terms of education. But one problem that the area faces is the unavailability of fibre optic internet connections. There are hundreds of talented students and freelancers in the region who can get benefits from this facility.

The same can be applied to other cities of Pakistan. By enabling a strong 5G network, our government will facilitate freelancers to work from home and generate IT exports. Such connections will also help other remote cities to work collectively. There are over 80 countries and 625 cities where 5G is available. What is stopping our government from issuing the required licence to mobile companies?

SM Arif

Karachi