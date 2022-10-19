 
October 19, 2022
Newspost

Incompetence?

October 19, 2022

In his comments on US President Joe Biden’s statement on Pakistan’s capability to secure its nuclear assets, Imran Khan blamed the government for being incompetent. It is worth mentioning that he did not say anything about the fact that former US president Trump accused Pakistan of doing nothing after receiving billions of dollars from the US. Did Trump’s allegations also reflect the incompetence of the PTI government?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

