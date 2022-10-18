No behind-the-curtain talks with PTI: ruling alliance

(Left to right) Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman hold a press conference in Islamabad, on March 8, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition Monday denied any behind-the-curtain parlays with the PTI and discarded any scope for early polls in the country.

The announcement from the undeterred alliance leaders came after their informal consultations during a huddle. Earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan had claimed that his party was busy negotiating behind the curtain but he didn’t identify the interlocutors.

Three federal ministers — Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb — in their addresses in the National Assembly and interaction with the media separately on Monday explained the cause behind the ruling alliance’s unimpressive performance in the Sunday’s by-elections.

They categorically said the government was aware of the election’s insignificance and most importantly it was focused on relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims. With the official clarification of the ruling alliance, the government has made up its mind that the marchers will not be permitted to enter the federal capital and for this purpose full force would be exploited.

It was also decided that the ruling alliance won’t lock horns with the PTI on the question of outcome of the by-elections. Resignations by few more members of the National Assembly could be accepted and the decision in this regard would be taken soon after Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf returns home after performing Umrah.

The leadership of the ruling coalition — including PML-N, PPP, JUI-F and others — brushed aside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s demand to hold early elections, saying no group will be allowed to dictate the government.