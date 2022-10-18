Sindh police launch Talaash app with record of 1.5m criminals

Entering the world of information technology, the Sindh police have announced the launch of the Talaash app that can help the police, especially the investigation department, catch criminals involved in heinous crimes and the absconders.

The launch was held at the Central Police Office (CPO), where Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon was the chief guest. DIG IT Capt (retd) Pervez Ahmed Chandio, project head PDIT, Tabassum Abbasi, technical team lead, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The media briefing started with DIG Chandio announcing that Talaash is a super app for the Sindh police, and it was developed keeping in view the field requirements to quickly help find information from huge data banks in a fast and efficient way.

The user will log in with an authentic username and password that can only be authenticated through the user’s biometric verification. On the dashboard the user will find the following options: suspect verification, biometric-based crime record verification, HRMIS, Nadra verification and Nadra 1:N. Through the HRMIS option they can verify the record of the policemen who get questioned by the checking or patrolling staff at different locations of the province.

Nadra 1:N is helpful for the timely checking of any dead body found, and through this app the official can check the details of the recovered dead body on the spot through biometric verification.

The other features of the app are FIR digital copy, list of wanted criminals, list of blacklisted vehicles, vehicle verification from excise and cellular subscriber information. The big data bank of Talaash also includes Crime Record Office (CRO), search of accused through FIR, hotel eye guest search, driving licence verification, tenant and employee verification, old CRO data, data of cases on trial in courts.

The checking staff will verify the citizens’ details through Talaash with the help of their CNICs or by scanning their fingerprints for their biometric verification. IGP Memon told the media that the search app will prove to be an effective weapon against crime. He said that the app will help ensure curbing crimes with the help of technology and defeating criminal elements in the truest sense. He congratulated the entire IT team of the CPO for creating and introducing the app and termed their effort worthy of appreciation. He said the Sindh police are increasing their capacity to ensure crime prevention with the help of technology.

He also said that the purpose of developing this app is to facilitate their investigations, and to increase the difficulties of criminals by lowering their morale. The provincial police chief said that with the help of technology and modern techniques, the police are trying to improve all their operational and investigative measures.

He said they are making their investigative system completely separate, and providing modern and standard training to the officers and employees associated with the investigation department, while a committee has been formed to make formal recommendations in this regard, and the stay has also been implemented.

Memon said terrorists have become a scourge for the world, so we must sincerely make all individual and collective efforts to root it out for the sake of protecting the lives and properties of our people.

Replying to a query, he said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had released funds for the acquisition of world-class technology, the aim of which is to make all police affairs more efficient and effective.

He said the app is being introduced in Karachi in the first phase, but soon its scope will be extended to other districts of the province. The aim of the app is to combat street crime, as checking at the time of blockade will ensure identification. The app can also be tracked by GPS and it includes the data of the entire province.

The data of 1.5 million criminals will be available in this app. Police employment records in the app will also help catch potentially fake employees. Dead bodies will be identified by fingerprints. Fake number plates and fake licences can also be checked. Accused persons out on bail can also be traced with the help of the app.