Sheikh Rashid served notice to vacate Lal Haveli

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief, Sheikh Rashid. —File

RAWALPINDI: The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief, Sheikh Rashid, was directed on Sunday to vacate Lal Haveli, which is the political hub of the former interior minister.

The eviction notices were served to the AML chief and his brother Sheikh Siddique by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). ETPB Deputy Administrator Asif Khan warned that Rashid and his brother will be evicted from the occupied property with the help of police if not vacated within seven days.

He also wrote a letter to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner for police assistance on October 19. The ETPB official said that several hearings had been held in this regard; however, Rashid and his brother have failed to submit any authentic documents.