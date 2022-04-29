Sh Rashid predicts revolution led by Imran

PESHAWAR: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday the country would witness a revolution on the call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) head Imran Khan.

Speaking at a press conference, the AML head who was an interior minister in the PTI government, said he was sure that people would pay heed to the call by the former minister Imran Khan for a long march.

Sheikh Rashid said his party would take part in the long march to be held by the PTI chief in Islamabad.

He called for fresh elections in the country as he felt the prevailing situation warranted that.

“The date for the fresh elections should be announced before May 31,” said the AML chief. The AML chief alleged that those part of the present ruling set-up had serious differences among themselves and they would be exposed to the people only within a month.

He was critical of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other members of the federal cabinet and said how he could hold a high public office when he was facing corruption cases.

The former interior minister repeated the allegations that the present federal government had been installed with the support of foreign powers.

“The masses have the right to know who has brought them into power,” he added.

Sheikh Rashid was in the provincial metropolis to open his party’s second office on the University Road. The first is located in the interior part of the city.