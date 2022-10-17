Water shortages

Go to any corner of the country and you will find people dealing with immeasurable hardships. In Karachi, which is the largest city of the country, there are many residential areas that face an acute shortage of water. And this problem has been going on for years. Many people who live in areas like Shanti Nagar, Dalmia and Zia Colony have to walk long distances to fetch buckets of water.

In these areas, line water comes in alternative days; this arrangement is not enough to fulfil the needs of residents in these areas. The Sindh government must resolve this issue.

Seema Mohammad Latif

Karachi