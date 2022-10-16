EU hails progress made on FATF action plans: FO

ISLAMABAD: The recently held 12th European Union (EU) - Pakistan Joint Commission at the Foreign Office to exchange views on all areas of cooperation between the EU and Pakistan - is of added significance as it comes ahead of the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP +), a special trade and investment policy, which is due to expire next year, 2023.

Earlier in a meeting with the newly-arrived envoy of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the trade relationship with the European Union as he hoped that the GSP+ scheme, set to expire next year, would continue beyond 2023. “With the current GSP+ scheme mutually beneficial, trading ties between Pakistan and the EU should be enhanced. Pakistan will continue to be part of the arrangement beyond 2023,” he said. “The EU during the meeting of the Joint Commission welcomed the progress made by Pakistan in the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plans”, said the Foreign Office. Pakistan is hopeful that it would be finally able to get off the FATF grey list later this month.

The EU informed Pakistan about Global Gateway, a €300 billion co-investment strategy rooted in partnership, sustainability and the rule of law, but the Foreign Office did not give further details. Both sides also presented the results of the sub-group meeting on trade and discussed ways to address issues hampering trade and investment, however, the Foreign Office did not spell out what these issues were. They also discussed enhancing cooperation in agriculture, food security, and quality standards.

While the EU has been at the forefront while providing provisions for flood relief, Pakistan also stressed the need for additional assistance in the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase. “The two sides agreed to further cooperate to address climate change-related challenges,” said the Foreign Office. The Joint Commission was briefed about the outcomes of the sub-group meeting on democracy, governance, rule of law and human rights. Pakistan and the EU discussed civil and political rights, the rights of persons belonging to minorities and vulnerable groups and freedom of religion or belief, including concerns about anti-Muslim hatred. They also discussed the electoral reforms process including recommendations made by the 2018 Electoral Observation Mission. Both sides reiterated their commitment to multilateralism and the UN Charter. The Joint Commission was briefed about the results of the Sub-Group on Development Cooperation.

Besides bilateral cooperation, both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues including Afghanistan and Jammu & Kashmir. They also expressed deep concern over the situation in Ukraine. They stressed the need for peaceful solutions to conflicts, in full respect of the principles of international law and the UN Charter. It was agreed that the next session of the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission would be held in Brussels in 2023.