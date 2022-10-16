CM inaugurates ‘Go Punjab’ App

LAHORE : Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi formally inaugurated the “Go Punjab” App at the Punjab Information Technology Board.

Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, Provincial Minister for Information Technology Dr Arsalan Khalid, Adviser to CM on Home Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, secretaries of departments concerned and the senior officials of PITB were also present.

The chief minister while addressing the launching ceremony of “Go Punjab” App said that the Punjab Information Technology Board has served different departments in a short span of time and achieved a big milestone by making an App. He said that when he had assumed the office of the chief minister the province had no department of Information Technology. He disclosed that he had established the Information Technology department in 2005 and laid the foundation stone of IT Tower on 3rd July, 2006. “The place where we are now had a vegetable market situated earlier. We shifted the poor people working at this place to some other place and provided them with livelihood.” He apprised that a 600-bed hospital and an emergency would be made on the adjacent land of IT Tower. We have also chalked out a plan to make a helipad to shift the injured in case of any accident occurring at the Motorway or on the Ring Road. He stated that he had also started the number-plate projects of the vehicles in 2005 and sent for the number-plates model from California. Unfortunately, Shehbaz Sharif after coming into power soon stopped the work on IT Project like my other projects. The Chairman P&D of that time Salman Ghani apprised Shehbaz Sharif that the building of this project had been given to the Chinese government on a contract. The Chinese government had filed a case against the Punjab government at that time and due to the incompetence of Shehbaz Sharif the Punjab government had to give Rs410 million and then that project started. He said that he tried to get back Rs410 million through the court. It was a great misfortune that the project had to incur a loss of Rs410 million due to Shehbaz Sharif. He said that the people would be greatly benefitted with the facility of “Go Punjab” app and would eliminate bribery with the provision of online services. Employment opportunities will also be generated with the inclusion of the services of a private sector in the “Go Punjab” app. “Go Punjab” app is a magnificent step of our government to provide facilities to the people, he said, adding the Qaumi Sehat Card is a flagship programme of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and through this app the information relating to Qaumi Sehat Card and the hospitals would also be provided to the people. The copy of FIR, lost report and the payment of e-challan, rent and registration of domestic servants can also be done through the app; death, birth, marriage and divorce certificates can also be obtained by this app along with the payment of professional, token, property tax, e auction, transfer of vehicles and their registration can also be done through this app. E- stamp paper, Fard Malkiyet, and the payment of mutation fee can also be done through this app. The farmers can pay the fee E-abiyana and the industrialists can pay the business registration fee through the app. The information relating to the booking of Punjab Tourism Corporation Rest Houses and other details, route permit fee and fitness certificate can also be obtained through the app. It can also be used for the registration of private schools. Under the Punjab Ehsas Ration Programme, registration can also be done on the app.

NEWBORN’S DEATH: The chief minister took a notice of the death of a newborn owing to the negligence of the staff members in the ICU of Mayo Hospital and sought a report from the Secretary Specialised Health Care and Medical Education(SHC&ME).

He ordered to investigate the incident from every aspect. He added that the insects kept on creeping on the face of the infant and the staff members present on duty kept on slumbering. The chief minister ordered an indiscriminate action against the staff members responsible for the negligence. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs and assured them of provision of justice at the earliest.

RURAL WOMEN DAY: The chief minister said that the role of rural women in the agricultural progress was of great importance, adding that progress in the agricultural sector without the participation of rural women was impossible.

In his special message on the International Day of Rural Women, Pervaiz Elahi said that the rural women play the role of a vanguard to increase agricultural production besides ensuring food security. He stated that the important role of women cannot be overlooked in strengthening the rural economy. He lauded that the rural women by working shoulder to shoulder with the men in the fields contribute their significant part in strengthening the rural economy, adding that time had come that the rural women should be granted their due rights. He highlighted that the Punjab government was actively working for the progress of rural women and for the protection of their rights. He laid emphasis on improving rural infrastructure and services so as to simplify the inclusion of women in the social, political and economic activities. He underscored that we have to pay attention to improve the educational institutions and hospitals in the rural areas. He stressed that it was the need of the hour to eliminate torture and discriminatory behaviour on gender basis.