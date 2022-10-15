Fakhar replaces Usman in Pak squad

KARACHI: Weeks after being dropped over poor form and injury, top-order batsman Fakhar Zaman has been recalled in Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup.



The left-hander, who is recovering from a knee injury, replaces leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who failed to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb. Usman, however, has been retained in the touring party as a reserve for the World Cup which gets underway in Australia from Sunday (tomorrow). Pakistan play their opening game against old rivals India on October 23.

Usman suffered the thumb injury while taking Alex Hales' catch during the fourth T20I against England in Karachi on September 25, and a PCB statement said that he would not be available for selection till October 22, after which Pakistan can bring him back into their main squad as an injury replacement.

According to PCB, the team management will assess Fakhar's fitness during those games.

“Pakistan have made one change in their squad for the T20 World Cup Australia with Zaman included in the squad while Qadir will be in the travelling reserves,” PCB said.

All 16 teams can make changes to their squads until October 15, after which they need the approval of the World Cup’s technical committee.

Fakhar suffered a knee injury during last month’s Asia Cup held in the United Arab Emirates.

“Zaman will be available for selection in the two warm-up matches against England (17 October) and Afghanistan (19 October),” the PCB said.

Earlier this week, Pakistan received a boost to their World Cup chances when pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was declared fit to play after recovering from a knee injury.

Pakistan is in Group Two of the Super 12 stage, and will play their first match against India in Melbourne on October 23.

South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifying teams will join them in Group Two.

Title holders Australia, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand and two qualifying teams are in Group One.

The first round of the tournament begins on Sunday. Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.