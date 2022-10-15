Foolproof security for by-polls ordered

LAHORE:IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Friday said that Punjab Police has completed security arrangements for by-elections in three national and three provincial constituencies of the province.
IG Punjab expressed these views while giving instructions to officers regarding security arrangements for the by-elections to be held tomorrow (Sunday). The by-polls will be held in three NA constituencies of Faisalabad, Nankana, Multan and in the three provincial constituencies of Sheikhupura, Khanewal and Bahawalnagar.
